Private sector lender YES Bank's board has approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore by the issue of debt securities on Thursday.

A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank was held on Thursday to consider, approve and seek shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, have considered and approved the seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of ₹10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Notes, etc," YES Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board meeting held from 10: 30 am to 4:30 am on Thursday.

In a separate development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Gautam Thapar of Avantha Group for an alleged fraud worth ₹466 crore with Yes Bank.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.