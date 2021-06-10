OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Yes Bank board approves raising funds up to 10,000 cr via debt securities

Private sector lender YES Bank's board has approved raising up to 10,000 crore by the issue of debt securities on Thursday.

A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank was held on Thursday to consider, approve and seek shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, have considered and approved the seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of 10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Notes, etc," YES Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board meeting held from 10: 30 am to 4:30 am on Thursday.

In a separate development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Gautam Thapar of Avantha Group for an alleged fraud worth 466 crore with Yes Bank.

