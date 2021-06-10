Yes Bank board approves raising funds up to 10,000 cr via debt securities

Private sector lender YES Bank's board has approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore by the issue of debt securities on Thursday.
A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank was held on Thursday to consider, approve and seek shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds.
"The Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, have considered and approved the seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of ₹10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Notes, etc," YES Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The board meeting held from 10: 30 am to 4:30 am on Thursday.
In a separate development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Gautam Thapar of Avantha Group for an alleged fraud worth ₹466 crore with Yes Bank.