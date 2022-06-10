‘Yes Bank board in talks to raise 10,000 crore’

The progress has been phenomenal and beyond expectations. The board and management are proud of what has been accomplished during this very difficult period over the past two years and three months to bring stability and a new direction to the bank. It was very challenging for our 24,000 employees as they had to deal with a grave covid situation in addition to rebuilding the bank. Given the circumstances we are coming out of, in any transition of the bank, you can never say the work is completely accomplished. As we moved forward in stabilizing the bank and dealt with all legacy issues with tenacity, issues relating to every constituency and stakeholders had to be addressed to bring back confidence in the bank. That had to be accomplished by showing positive results quarter by quarter and not just an expectation in future. All the key issues had to be addressed. Expeditiously and decisively dealing with complex issues is an ongoing responsibility of any board and management. When you run a bank, you are on a treadmill. It never stops.