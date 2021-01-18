Yes Bank board to consider fund raising on January 22

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes Bank today in a communication to stock exchanges said that its board will meet on January 22, 2021, to discuss "raising of funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes subject to necessary shareholders/ regulatory approvals, as applicable."

Yes Bank today in a communication to stock exchanges said that its board will meet on January 22, 2021, to discuss "raising of funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes subject to necessary shareholders/ regulatory approvals, as applicable."

Yes Bank shares were up 1% at ₹17.85 in afternoon trade as compared to Mumbai market that was down about 0.5%.

Yes Bank earlier this month said its total loans grew by 1.3% in the December quarter to ₹1.69 lakh crore from ₹1.66 lakh crore in the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gross retail disbursements in Q3 totalled ₹7,563 crore, up 109% compared to ₹3,764 crore in Q2.

Deposits grew by 7.7% to ₹1,46,233 crore from ₹1.35 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter.

CASA (current account, savings account) deposits grew by 12.6% to ₹37,973 crore from ₹33,713 crore over the quarter while the proportion of total CASA deposits to total deposits grew to 27.4 per cent in the December quarter from 26.2% in the previous quarter. (With Agency Inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}