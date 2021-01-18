Subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >Yes Bank board to consider fund raising on January 22
Yes Bank board to consider fund raising on January 22

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Yes Bank will also report its quarterly earnings on January 22

Yes Bank today in a communication to stock exchanges said that its board will meet on January 22, 2021, to discuss "raising of funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes subject to necessary shareholders/ regulatory approvals, as applicable."

Yes Bank will also report its quarterly earnings on January 22.

Yes Bank shares were up 1% at 17.85 in afternoon trade as compared to Mumbai market that was down about 0.5%.

Yes Bank earlier this month said its total loans grew by 1.3% in the December quarter to 1.69 lakh crore from 1.66 lakh crore in the September quarter.

Gross retail disbursements in Q3 totalled 7,563 crore, up 109% compared to 3,764 crore in Q2.

Deposits grew by 7.7% to 1,46,233 crore from 1.35 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter.

CASA (current account, savings account) deposits grew by 12.6% to 37,973 crore from 33,713 crore over the quarter while the proportion of total CASA deposits to total deposits grew to 27.4 per cent in the December quarter from 26.2% in the previous quarter. (With Agency Inputs)

