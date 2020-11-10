YES Bank: CARE upgrades bank's debt instruments rating, outlook stable

CARE Ratings on Tuesday revised its rating of private lender YES Bank 's debt instrument. The credit rating agency upgraded YES Bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from previous 'CARE B'. A similar rating was assigned on Lower Tier II Bonds and Tier II Bonds (Basel III). The outlook on YES Bank's ratings was changed to 'Stable' from 'Under Credit watch with Developing Implications' for the above-mentioned instruments.

"The revision in the ratings assigned to the debt instruments of Yes Bank Limited (YBL) factors in the improvement in the credit profile of the bank post the implementation of the reconstruction scheme announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and approved by Government of India (GOI) from March 2020," CARE said.

"The reconstruction scheme for YBL has brought about strong systemic support to the bank by various market participants including GOI, RBI and SBI acting in order to protect the depositors’ money by way of providing capital support, liquidity support and reconstitution of the board of directors for better governance," CARE added.

YES Bank continues to benefit from liquidity support of around ₹25,000 crore from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as of 28 July, 2020. In March 2020, the bank had received a total of ₹50,000 crore in liquidity support from RBI.

CARE gave 'CARE BB+' rating each on Yes Bank's Upper Tier II Bonds and Perpetual Bonds (Basel II). The outlook was assigned as 'Stable'.

In July, 2020 the bank raised equity capital of Rs.15,000 crore via FPO of equity capital which improved the capitalisation levels of the bank. The bank reported Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 19.9% with Tier I CAR of 13.6% and Common Equity Tier I (CET I) Ratio of 13.5% as on September 30, 2020 against the minimum regulatory requirement of 11.50% for CAR, 8.875% for Tier I CAR and 7.375% for CET I Ratio.

Post the equity raise, the bank was compliant with the minimum regulatory requirement and RBI allowed it to service the coupon on the Upper Tier II Bonds which was missed in June, 2020. Accordingly, the bank has paid the coupon (being cumulative) on the Upper Tier II Bonds in August, 2020. The missed interest on the perpetual bonds (under Basel II) in March, 2020 was not paid by the bank as it is not cumulative.

However, CARE believed "that with the bank becoming compliant with the minimum regulatory capital requirement and the bank reporting profit, it would be in a position to service the interest on the said perpetual bonds in the future."

CARE further added the ratings remained constrained on account of stressed asset quality parameters as well as expected higher credit costs in the near to medium term on account of the COVID-19 related stress on the advances book.

"The bank has seen a significant decline in the scale of operations with a sizeable decline in its deposit base especially during Q4FY20 (refers to the period from January 01 to March 31); however, the bank has been able to increase its deposits during H1FY21 (refers to the period from April 01 to September 30), the granularity and proportion of the low cost Current and Savings Account (CASA) deposits remain moderate," CARE said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via