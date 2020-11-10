YES Bank: CARE upgrades bank's debt instruments rating, outlook stable

Post the equity raise, the bank was compliant with the minimum regulatory requirement and RBI allowed it to service the coupon on the Upper Tier II Bonds which was missed in June, 2020. Accordingly, the bank has paid the coupon (being cumulative) on the Upper Tier II Bonds in August, 2020. The missed interest on the perpetual bonds (under Basel II) in March, 2020 was not paid by the bank as it is not cumulative.