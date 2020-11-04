Yes Bank case: Bombay High Court rejects bail pleas of Wadhawans

As per the FIR registered in the case by the CBI, Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018 for which the Wadhawans allegedly gave ₹600 crore kickback to the former CEO and managing director Rana Kapoor. These kickbacks were in the form of loan a company registered in the name of Kapoor's daughters.