Yes Bank case 'rocked the entire financial system’: SC denies bail to founder Rana Kapoor1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in money-laundering case; cites impact on financial system.
Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in a money-laundering case against him. The apex court noted that this case rocked the entire financial system.
