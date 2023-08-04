comScore
Yes Bank case 'rocked the entire financial system': SC denies bail to founder Rana Kapoor
Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in a money-laundering case against him. The apex court noted that this case rocked the entire financial system.

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST
