YES BANK credit card users can share reward points now. Check all new features

YES BANK credit card members can now spread their credit card reward points with their friends and family. The rewards points can only be shared with YES BANK credit card members, the bank clarified. "We are pleased to introduce this industry-first feature that allows sharing of reward points among the Bank’s Credit Cardmembers and believe this will be a game changer in the Credit Card industry in the country," said Rajanish Prabhu, Business Head – Credit Cards & Merchant Acquisition, YES BANK.