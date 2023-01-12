Yes Bank debuts new FD tenors of 25 and 35 months with returns up to 8.25%

Yes Bank reported that its advances for the third quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3FY23) increased to ₹196,826 crore from ₹176,241 crore, up roughly 12% year-on-year (YoY), and up over 2% from ₹192,235 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The lender's deposits climbed to ₹213,608 crore during the December 2022 quarter, up by 16% of ₹184,288 crore from the year-ago quarter and up 6.8% from ₹200,021 crore in the previous quarter of September 2022. In contrast to the 96.1% from the September 2022 quarter and the 95.6% from the December 2021 quarter, its credit-to-deposit Ratio (A/B) during the October-December 2022 period was 89.7%. Its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) also climbed to 119.5% from 105% QoQ but declined from 130% YoY.