Yes Bank debuts new FD tenors of 25 and 35 months with returns up to 8.25%
Yes Bank one of the well-known private sector lenders has introduced new fixed deposit tenure of 25 and 35 months to mark the new year 2023. The bank made this announcement today and under the new tenure of 25 months, the general public will get an interest rate of 7.50% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 8%. Whereas under the new fixed deposit tenure of 35 months, Yes Bank is promising a standard interest rate of 7.75% and 8.25% for senior citizens.
The latest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of Yes Bank are effective as of 12th January 2023. Following the revision, Yes Bank is promising an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days and the bank is now promising an interest rate of 3.70% on deposits maturing in 15 days to 45 days. On deposits with a tenor of 46 days to 90 days, Yes Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.10%, and on deposits with a tenor of 91 days to 180 days, the bank is currently promising an interest rate of 4.75%.
Deposits maturing between 181 and 271 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, while deposits maturing between 272 and 1 year will earn interest at a rate of 6.00%. On deposits maturing in 1 year to 120 months, Yes Bank is promising an interest rate of 7% to the general public.
On 12-October-22, Yes Bank launched a tenure of 20 months to 22 months, on which the general public will get an interest rate of 7.25% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.75%. On 09-December-22, the bank launched a new fixed deposit tenure of 30 months, on which the general public will get an interest rate of 7.50% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 8.00%. On 03-January-23, Yes Bank launched a new fixed deposit tenure of 15 months, on which it is promising a standard interest rate of 7.25% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.75%.
Yes Bank reported that its advances for the third quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3FY23) increased to ₹196,826 crore from ₹176,241 crore, up roughly 12% year-on-year (YoY), and up over 2% from ₹192,235 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The lender's deposits climbed to ₹213,608 crore during the December 2022 quarter, up by 16% of ₹184,288 crore from the year-ago quarter and up 6.8% from ₹200,021 crore in the previous quarter of September 2022. In contrast to the 96.1% from the September 2022 quarter and the 95.6% from the December 2021 quarter, its credit-to-deposit Ratio (A/B) during the October-December 2022 period was 89.7%. Its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) also climbed to 119.5% from 105% QoQ but declined from 130% YoY.
