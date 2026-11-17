Axis Trustee Services, which represents holders of Yes Bank’s additional tier-I (AT-1) bonds, has yet to issue a separate default notice to the lender for missing an October interest payment on ₹5,450 crore of bonds, despite a Supreme Court ruling in favour of investors last month. AT-1 bonds are high-risk debt instruments that can be written off if a bank runs into financial trouble.
Yes Bank yet to get default notice over missed AT-1 bond payout
SummaryYes Bank’s AT-1 bondholders face a longer wait for their money despite a favourable Supreme Court ruling. The trustee has yet to issue a default notice over a missed interest payment, while the RBI’s review petition has further complicated efforts to recover their dues.
Axis Trustee Services, which represents holders of Yes Bank’s additional tier-I (AT-1) bonds, has yet to issue a separate default notice to the lender for missing an October interest payment on ₹5,450 crore of bonds, despite a Supreme Court ruling in favour of investors last month. AT-1 bonds are high-risk debt instruments that can be written off if a bank runs into financial trouble.
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