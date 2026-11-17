A section of bondholders also pressed the trustee to treat individual investors as a separate class. A representative of a bondholders’ association, which he said had around 380 members, estimated that retail individuals heldm about ₹900 crore worth bonds and said they wanted their principal restored in full along with all past payments. “What is the legality, what is the feasibility, that is a separate matter. But from our perspective, that is what the entire group demands and wants,” he said.