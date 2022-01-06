Yes Bank files petition asking Dish TV to disclose AGM results

Mumbai: In the on-going tussle between Dish TV India Ltd and its largest shareholder, Yes Bank has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court asking the company to disclose the results of the annual general meeting held on 30 December.

In its petition filed on Wednesday, the private sector lender argued that the high court in its earlier order did not put any stay on the disclosure of the AGM results while declining to give relief to the promoter entity of Dish TV, which questioned the legal validity of Yes Bank’s shares in the satellite-TV provider.

On 30 December Dish TV in its notice to the stock exchanges claimed that the high court had directed the company to disclose the voting results post the final outcome of the hearing. The court is next set to hear the matter on 3 February.

“It is abundantly clear from the aforesaid Order that this Honorable Court declined to grant the Plaintfiff (Dish TV promoter) any ad interim relief, including for a stay on the effect/implementation of the decision taken at the AGM of Defendant No:3 (Dish TV) held on 30 December 2021," said the petition.

“For that the outcome of an AGM of a listed entity cannot be kept in secret and in abeyance from its shareholders and the stock exchanges in the absence of an order of a court or other competent authority," it added.

Yes bank also argued in its petition that Dish TV’s promoters had made several attempts earlier to debar the company’s top shareholder from voting at its 30 December annual meeting.

On 23 December, the Bombay high court did not give any relief to World Crest Advisors, a promoter entity of Dish TV, which had questioned the ownership of 25.63% shares by Yes Bank in the satellite television provider and wanted the court to debar the company’s top shareholder from voting at its 30 December annual meeting.

“For that it is clear…. Defendant No:3’s (Dish TV) acts are at the behest of the promoters of the Essel Group, and are part of the Essel Group’s broader strategm of denying the Applicant (Yes Bank) its legitimate rights as the holder of shares in Defendant No: 3 (Dish TV).

The tussle between Dish TV promoters and Yes Bank erupted after the bank demanded in a 5 September letter the reconstitution of the Dish TV’s board, including removal of chairman and managing director Jawahar Goel and induction of seven directors.

Goel is the younger brother of Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and owns 5.93%in Dish TV, while Yes Bank owns 25.63%.

