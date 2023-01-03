Yes Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens earn up to 8.00% on 30 months of tenor2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 02:32 PM IST
- Yes Bank, a private sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
Yes Bank, a private sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, January 3, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposit tenors ranging from 7 days to 120 months that range from 3.25% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.75% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Yes Bank is now providing a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8% for senior citizens on a special fixed deposit tenor of 30 months.