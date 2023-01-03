Yes Bank, a private sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, January 3, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposit tenors ranging from 7 days to 120 months that range from 3.25% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.75% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Yes Bank is now providing a maximum interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8% for senior citizens on a special fixed deposit tenor of 30 months.

Yes Bank FD Rates

As of right now, Yes Bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 3.70% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days and an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits that mature in the next 15 to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 90 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.10%, while one of 91 days to 180 days will earn interest at a rate of 4.75%, according to a recent statement from Yes Bank.

Deposits maturing in the next 181 days to 271 days will now earn interest at 5.75%, while deposits maturing in the next 272 days to a year will now earn interest at 6.00%. Yes Bank is currently providing deposits maturing in 1 year to 120 months with a maximum standard rate of 7% per year.

View Full Image Yes Bank FD Rates (yesbank.in)

Effective from 3rd January 2023, Yes Bank has introduced a new special tenor of 15 months, on which the general will get an interest rate of 7.25% and senior citizens can get an interest rate of 7.75%. Yes Bank introduced a special FD tenure of 30 months effective as of 09-December-22, under which the general will get an interest rate of 7.50% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 8.00%.

Yes Bank also introduced a special FD tenure of 20 months to 22 months on 12-October-22 on which the bank is promising an interest rate of 7.25% for non-senior citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens. At Yes Bank, an FD may be opened for as little as INR 10,000 with a minimum term of 7 days and a maximum tenure of 10 years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author