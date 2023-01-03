Yes Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens earn up to 8.00% on 30 months of tenor

Yes Bank FD Rates

As of right now, Yes Bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 3.70% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days and an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits that mature in the next 15 to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 90 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.10%, while one of 91 days to 180 days will earn interest at a rate of 4.75%, according to a recent statement from Yes Bank.