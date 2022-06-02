Yes Bank hikes MCLR rates: How does it compare with ICICI, BoB & others?

The state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced a 10-basis-point rise in its lending rate on May 12, 2022. The bank has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) on different tenures by up to 0.1 per cent, with the 1-year MCLR being raised to 7.40 per cent which was earlier 7.35%. Borrowers who have taken out MCLR-based loans can either prepay the loan to reduce the amount of interest they pay and the amount of principal they owe, allowing them to become debt-free sooner, or they can part-pay off their loan, lowering their EMIs and the total interest they pay.

