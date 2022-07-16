Yes Bank hikes penalty rates on premature withdrawal of fixed deposits

Yes Bank, a private sector lender, has increased the penalty charges for premature withdrawals of fixed deposits. According to the bank's website, the new penalty charges will be in effect starting from August 8, 2022. The bank raised penalty rates for premature withdrawal of fixed deposits booked for a period of less than equal to 181 days, from 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent, a 25 basis point increase. Whereas, the bank has hiked penalty charges for premature discontinuation or withdrawal of fixed deposits booked for a period of 182 days and above by 25 basis points, from 0.50 per cent to 0.75 per cent. Customers who are senior citizens will not be subject to this premature penalty.

