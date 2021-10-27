Commenting on the launch, Prashant Kumar, MD&CEO, YES BANK, said, “As family lifestyles witness a dynamic shift, we see enormous potential for family banking to evolve and keep up with the times. Recognizing that the financial needs and expectations of the modern family unit have changed, YES BANK has endeavoured to curate a program that reflects current realities and factors in practical considerations that come with intra-family financial interactions today. With YES Family, customers of varying income levels can collaborate and coordinate their spending together with their families, creating the opportunity for all family members to learn smart spending and fiscal responsibility. Through this proposition, we envisage increasing our monthly retail customer acquisition by 15% till December 2021."

