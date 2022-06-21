Yes Bank launches floating rate FD for domestic customers

“Floating Rate Fixed Deposit is a one-of-a-kind FD product which is yet another testament to such continuous endeavours. One of the main advantages of this product is that the revision on the interest rate will happen automatically and will not require any manual intervention by the bank or the customers. There has been careful deliberation and thought behind the launch of this floating rate FD, and it is another step towards further enhancing our retail product offering," said Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, Yes Bank.