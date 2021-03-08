YES Bank launches this for women from every walk of life

YES Bank launches this for women from every walk of life1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
YES Bank launches YES Essence, a banking proposition customized for women from every walk of life
Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, YES Bank announced the launch of YES Essence, a holistic banking proposition for women across customer segments – homemakers, salaried professionals, entrepreneurs and senior citizens.
Every woman is unique and has different aspirations, each equally important. Coming from different walks of life and viewing success in innumerable ways, they craft their own unique stories. Power-packed with a range of attractive offers, solutions and products for women covering categories like lifestyle, wellness, education, protection and investment, YES Essence celebrates the uniqueness of women through curated offerings and inspires them to fulfil their aspirations, by encouraging them to be who they essentially are - #BeYourself.
YES BANK will celebrate the launch of this proposition with women customers throughout the Bank’s network of branches across India from 8-10 March 2021.
The holistic proposition offers a bouquet of solutions including complementary healthcare benefits, earn on an auto sweep to FD*, preferential pricing on loans, fee waiver on Demat and trading account*, wealth management, offers on upskilling through partnerships, attractive lifestyle and shopping offers, among many more.
Speaking on the launch, Rajan Pental, Global Head - Retail Banking, YES BANK, said, “The holistic proposition has been thoughtfully curated to empower women in the very roles that they have chosen for themselves - extending opportunities for self-enrichment, right from finance to healthcare. This unique proposition with exclusive privileges aims to empower women and support them in the pursuit of their dreams and aspirations while also making their banking experience a rewarding one."
