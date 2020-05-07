Yes Bank looking to raise up to 12,000 crore soon

Private sector lender Yes bank is looking to raise ₹10,000-12,000 crore through either a follow-on public offer or rights issue or qualified institutional placement.

Speaking to Mint, the bank's managing director and chief executive officer Prashant Kumar said that the bank will need to raise at least ₹4000 crore to meet the regulatory capital requirement this year. During the fourth quarter, bank’s tier 1 capital or equity capital dropped to 6.3%, below the 8%. The bank has taken an enabling resolution to raise ₹15,000 crore this year.

“If the fund raise happens by first quarter, then it is most desirable. It will be dependent on what merchant bankers tell us – it could be FPO, rights issue, a combination of QIP and rights issue. If we are able to raise ₹15,000 crore, then there is no need to come back to market for 3 years. If we are able to raise ₹10-12,000 crore, then there is no need to come back for 2 years," said Kumar.

The fund raising is critical for Yes bank despite equity infusion worth ₹10,000 crore by financial institutions and gains worth ₹6300 crore from the write-down of additional tier1 bonds.

Yes Bank had reported a net profit of ₹2,629 crore in the three months to March 2020 as against a loss of ₹1,507 crore in the same period last year, owing to its income from write-down of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds. Had it not been for this item, the bank would have reported a net loss of ₹3,668 crore in the March quarter.

For the year 2019-20 as a whole, the bank reported a loss of ₹22,715 crore which, after adjusting for the AT1 bond write-off, is a net loss of ₹16,418 crore, compared with a profit of ₹1720 crore in the previous year.

On 14 March the bank had written down AT1 bonds worth ₹8415 crore as part of the bank’s restructuring scheme. AT1 securities are a type of contingent convertible bonds designed after the financial crisis to try to ensure that investors would be on the hook if a bank runs into financial stress. Once the bonds are written off, the money raised from the issue, net of repayments, is accounted as income in the profit and loss accounts.

During the March quarter, bank’s asset quality deteriorated on a y-o-y basis but improved sequentially. Its bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 16.8% in Q4 FY20, up from a mere 3.22% in Q4 FY19 and down from 18.87% in the December quarter of FY20. Kumar said that the bank is looking at a bad loan recovery of ₹5000-8000 crore in fiscal year 2020-21.

“We have created a separate vertical of 100 dedicated executives who are well versed with NPA management which will look at unlocking value from the stressed assets pool. It will also look at segregation of assets to facilitate strategic spin off of these assets to a separate legal entity or sale to ARC at a later stage," he said

The bank also saw large outflow in deposits during the fourth quarter. Deposit growth fell 36% quarter-on-quarter led by fall in current accounts by 60% and savings account down by 40% sequentially. Deposits fell from Rs1.37 lakh crore as of 5 March to Rs1.05 lakh crore as of 31 March.

“Growing the liability franchise has to be done over a period of time up to 31 March. Until then, we need to take liquidity support from outside including RBI," Kumar added. RBI has provided a line of credit to the bank in line with Section 17 (4) of the RBI Act.

The bank has also provided moratorium to 15-25% of their borrowers. Nearly one fourth of the corporate loan portfolio has turned NPA. The bank has also classified 63% of its investments in corporate bonds and other securities as also non-performing. While the bank has made provision worth 74%, the bank is likely to face some pressure once the moratorium is lifted.

“The current moratorium is getting over by May end. So some dispensation is expected from RBI. Something will definitely happen," he said.

Kumar also added that the bank is not expecting to have more than 25-30% of the workforce following the lifting of the lockdown. While he affirmed that the bank is not looking to reduce staff strength, he will look at reassigning their work into more productive businesses.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated