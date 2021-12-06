Yes Bank, in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) , has launched new RuPay-branded credit cards on Tuesday for its customers on the indigenously developed payment platform. NPCI has developed the RuPay card payment network.

Yes Bank has launched the Yes Prosperity Rewards Plus credit card variant on RuPay platform for its Yes Prosperity segment customers. The new credit card comes with multiple benefits for customers, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Also Read: Yes Bank partners Amazon Pay for UPI transactions. Read more

The most attractive of these include rewards points that mount up with every purchase on the card, fuel surcharge waiver, accelerated rewards points on Yes Cart and merchant offers enabled by the bank in collaboration with NPCI, the bank further mentioned.

Yes Bank credit card holders can also avail of a wide variety of deals and special offers across various merchant categories. Customers can enjoy benefits of the bank's loyalty program with reward points that never expire along with industry leading features of sharing of reward points and extensive range of rewards catalogue.

The Yes Bank-NPCI partnership was announced at the Digital Payments Utsav at New Delhi in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State, MeitY.

Also Read: Tata Power extends NPCI's ClickPay service to its customers

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with NPCI to offer our customers credit cards stacked with a range of benefits. The Yes Prosperity RuPay branded credit cards complement the lifestyle requirements of our customers – simplifying their purchase experience. The partnership is aligned with our ongoing efforts to expand and diversify our credit offerings for customers, ensuring that their payment journeys are contactless, enjoyable and more rewarding," Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank, said on the launch.

“We are glad to associate with Yes Bank for the launch of Yes Prosperity RuPay credit card. We believe that this card will offer a delightful shopping experience to the customers with attractive benefits and rewards. RuPay is gaining significant momentum in the credit card space with an increasing user base. Our tie-up with Yes Bank is a step forward to take RuPay cards to a varied customer base of the country and make it an Indian household product," said NPCI COO Praveena Rai on this occasion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.