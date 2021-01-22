OPEN APP
YES BANK Q3 results: Net profit rises to 151 crore, NII jumps to 2,560 cr

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 04:28 PM IST Anulekha Ray

  • Provisions in the quarter under review increased 85.3% quarter-on-quarter to 2,199 crore
  • The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 15.4% and net NPAs at 4%

YES BANK on Friday reported a 16.5% quarter-on-year increase in net profit to 151 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December. The bank saw a net profit of 129.37 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. The private lender posted a net loss of 18,560 core for the corresponding quarter last year.

The private lender's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended 29% quarter-on-quarter to 2,560 crore in the quarter under review. It was 1,973 crore during the September quarter. Thanks to significant increase in the retail fees, the bank's non-interest income for Q3FY21 saw an increase of 69.4% quarter-on-quarter to 1,197 crore.

Provisions in the quarter under review increased 85.3% quarter-on-quarter to 2,199 crore, against 1,187 crore in Q2FY21, the bank said in the filing.

"Total step up in provisioning of 2,935 crore; consists of additional 765 crores towards COVID-19 related provisioning (aggregate at 2,683 crore) and balance majorly towards increasing PCR of both NPA and NPI," the lender said in the regulatory filing.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 15.4% as against 16.9% in September quarter. YES Bank’s net NPAs came in at 4%, compared with 4.7% in the September quarter.

The private lender's operating profit declined 13.1% year-on-year to 1,472 crore. Net advances at 1,69,721 crore grew 1.7% quarter-on-quarter, with strong pickup in retail and SME disbursement at 11,917 crores, the bank said.

Bank's total balance sheet size grew 18.6% quarter-on-quarter to 260,062 crore in the December quarter. Total deposits reported a increase of 7.7% (QoQ) to 146,233 crore crore. Its CASA ratio also improved at around 26% compared to 24.8% at Spetember, 2020.

YES BANK has joined hands with Salesforce, a global leader in customer relationship management, to build a next generation technology platform to smoothen its retail lending business in the December quarter. Moreover, the launched net-generation corporate net-banking, YES Premia, YES Private Prime, E-Series debit card during the quarter, YES BANK said.

On 5 March, 2020, the Reserve Bank of India placed the crisis-hit YES Bank under a moratorium. The banking regulator took control of the YES Bank board and imposed a withdrawal limit from the bank accounts till 3 April.



