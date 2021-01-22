Yes Bank reports 151 crore net profit in Q3

Yes Bank reports ₹151 crore net profit in Q31 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 05:11 PM IST
- The bank, which had reported a loss a year ago, said loans of ₹8,322 crore to a mix of retail, corporate, and small businesses have not been classified as bad loans in line with a Supreme Court order. Of this, debt recast has been invoked on loans of ₹1,264 crore
Mumbai: Yes Bank Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of ₹150.7 crore for the quarter ended 31 December on account of higher net interest income and lower provisions. The bank had reported a loss of ₹18,560 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, stood at ₹2,560 crore, up 29.7%. It was aided by net interest margin (NIM), an important metric of profitability, of 3.4%, which was 30 basis points (bps) higher sequentially. Provisions fell 91% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to ₹2,199 crore, though higher by 85% sequentially.
RBI proposes graded risk based approach to regulate NBFCs2 min read . 07:08 PM IST
YES BANK board approves fundraising up to ₹10,000 crore1 min read . 05:49 PM IST
Yes Bank reports ₹151 crore net profit in Q31 min read . 05:11 PM IST
Budget 2021: Multiplex owners meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Asset quality showed an improvement, but like its peers, bad loan recognition was halted because of a Supreme Court order in September. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans declined 351 bps y-o-y to 15.36%.
The bank said loans of ₹8,322 crore to a mix of retail, corporate, and small businesses have not been classified as bad loans in line with the apex court order. Of this, debt recast has been invoked on loans of ₹1,264 crore.
On the operations side, the bank’s other income, which includes core fee income, rose 91% to ₹1,197 crore in the three months to December.
The bank’s loan book shrank 9% y-o-y to ₹1.69 trillion as on 31 December. Its total deposits were down 12% y-o-y to ₹1.46 trillion. The current and savings account ratio dropped to 26% of total deposits compared to 32.1% in the same quarter last year.
On Friday, shares of Yes Bank lost 1.45% to close at ₹17 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex index lost 1.5% to close at 48,878.54 points.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.