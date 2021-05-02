Yes Bank rescue happened in the nick of time before pandemic struck: CEO Kumar

Speaking for the first time about the journey since the RBI and the government moved in to bailout the lender seeing an exodus of deposits with a ₹10,000-crore rescue act led by SBI, Kumar acknowledged that the thread was very slender and the timing was very apt. "… if this decision had been delayed by even 15 days, I don’t know whether we would be able to see … whether we would be able to speak today," Kumar told PTI, expressing satisfaction at the way the reconstruction has panned out.

