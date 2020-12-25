The Salesforce loan origination system for retail banking will help the bank to provide "personalised solutions and connected banking experiences for consumers across segments". YES BANK's capacity to process higher volumes of loan applications through enhanced automation and progressive API integrations will be bolstered. The new system will be faster and easier than manual loan sanctioning process. The turnaround time for a loan application will be improved, the bank said. It will also enable the bank to launch a new range of innovative products and services to support the evolving needs of customers faster than before.