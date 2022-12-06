Yes Bank, one of the top private sector lenders, has revised the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on December 5, 2022. Following the change, the bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 months that range from 3.25% to 6.75% for the general public and 3.75% to 7.50% for senior citizens. Deposits with maturities between one year and three years will now earn the general public a maximum interest rate of 7%.

Yes Bank FD Rates

On FDs maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 15 days to 45 days, Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.70%. Yes Bank is now promising an interest rate of 4.10% on deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days and an interest rate of 4.75% on those maturing in 91 days to 180 days. Deposits maturing in 181 days to 271 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 272 days to 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75%. On FDs maturing in 1 year to 36 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.00% and on those maturing in 36 months to 120 months, Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.75%.

View Full Image Yes Bank FD Rates (yesbank.in)

Yes Bank launched a special fixed deposit scheme on 12th October 2022 with a maturity period of 20 months to 22 months. Yes Bank special FD is still in force and the general public will get an interest rate of 7.25% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.75%.

Yes Bank RD Rates

Yes Bank recurring deposit (RD) interest rates are also effective as of 5th December, 2022. On RDs maturing in 6 Months to 10 Years, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 5.50% to 6.75% for the general public and 6.00% to 7.50% for senior citizens.

View Full Image Yes Bank RD Rates (yesbank.in)