Yes Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7% on tenors of 1 to 3 years1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 02:33 PM IST
Yes Bank, one of the top private sector lenders, has revised the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on December 5, 2022. Following the change, the bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 months that range from 3.25% to 6.75% for the general public and 3.75% to 7.50% for senior citizens. Deposits with maturities between one year and three years will now earn the general public a maximum interest rate of 7%.