Yes Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here

Yes Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here2 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Yes Bank gives 4.5%, 5% on term deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months and 6 months to less than 9 months respectively
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yes Bank offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) schemes to both regular and senior citizens. The bank provides fixed deposit schemes for a tenure starting from a period of 7 days (short term) to 10 years (long-term). The Bank has revised the interest rate on its term deposits effective 3 November 2021. After the latest revision, Yes Bank offers an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in seven to fourteen days, 3.5% on 15 to 45 days, and 4% on 46 to 90 days FDs.
Yes Bank offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) schemes to both regular and senior citizens. The bank provides fixed deposit schemes for a tenure starting from a period of 7 days (short term) to 10 years (long-term). The Bank has revised the interest rate on its term deposits effective 3 November 2021. After the latest revision, Yes Bank offers an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in seven to fourteen days, 3.5% on 15 to 45 days, and 4% on 46 to 90 days FDs.
Yes Bank gives 4.5%, 5% on term deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months and 6 months to less than 9 months respectively.
Yes Bank gives 4.5%, 5% on term deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months and 6 months to less than 9 months respectively.
For FDs with a maturity period of 9 months to less than 1 year, the Bank gives an interest rate of 5.25%.
Term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 3 years will fetch an interest rate of 6%. FDs maturing in 3 years to less than or equal to 10 years will give 6.25%.
Yes Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crores) for the general public effective 3 November 2021:
7 to 14 days 3.25%
15 to 45 days 3.50%
3 months to < 6 months 4.50%
6 months to < 9 months 5%
9 months to < 1 Year 5.25%
1 Year to < 3 years 6.00%
3 Years to <= 10 years 6.25%
Yes Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens
Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3.75% to 7.% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
Earlier, the Bank had revised the interest rate on its term deposits on 3 June 2021.
Advantages of FD:
A Fixed Deposit is a good investment option for those who wish to set aside a fixed sum of money for the future and don’t need to use the same at present.
Fixed deposits offer better interest rates v/s Saving Accounts and are safe (no – risk investment) when compared to market linked investments.
Interest rates on fixed deposits increase with longer tenures and higher deposit amounts.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!