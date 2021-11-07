Yes Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here

Yes Bank offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) schemes to both regular and senior citizens. The bank provides fixed deposit schemes for a tenure starting from a period of 7 days (short term) to 10 years (long-term). The Bank has revised the interest rate on its term deposits effective 3 November 2021. After the latest revision, Yes Bank offers an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits maturing in seven to fourteen days, 3.5% on 15 to 45 days, and 4% on 46 to 90 days FDs.

