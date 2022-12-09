One of the top lenders in the private sector, Yes Bank, has altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 9, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.75% for the general public and 3.75% to 7.50% for senior citizens. Additionally, Yes Bank has introduced a 30-month special FD programme with an interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8.00% for elderly folks.

Yes Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 15 days to 45 days, Yes Bank is promising an interest rate of 3.70%. Yes Bank is promising an interest rate of 4.10% on FDs maturing in 46 days to 90 days and the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.75% on those maturing in 91 days to 180 days. Deposits maturing in 181 days to 271 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 272 days to 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75%. On deposits maturing in 1 Year to 36 months, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.00% and those maturing in 36 months to 120 months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75% at Yes Bank.

View Full Image Yes Bank FD Rates (yesbank.in)

Earlier on 12-October-22, the bank had launched a special fixed deposit scheme of 20 months to 22 months, on which the general public will get an interest rate of 7.25% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.75%. Including this, on 09-December-22 Yes Bank also launched a special FD scheme of 30 months, on which the general public will get an interest rate of 7.50% and 8.00% for senior citizens.

The minimum amount required to make an FD is ₹10,000 and the maximum duration is 10 years. There is a minimum term of 6 months and 1 day for bank reinvestment. Only domestic deposits are subject to senior citizen rates.