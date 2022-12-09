Yes Bank revises fixed deposit rates, debuts new special FD of 30 months1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 06:15 PM IST
- One of the top lenders in the private sector, Yes Bank, has altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
One of the top lenders in the private sector, Yes Bank, has altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 9, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.75% for the general public and 3.75% to 7.50% for senior citizens. Additionally, Yes Bank has introduced a 30-month special FD programme with an interest rate of 7.50% for the general public and 8.00% for elderly folks.