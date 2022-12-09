Yes Bank revises fixed deposit rates, debuts new special FD of 30 months

Yes Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.25% and on those maturing in 15 days to 45 days, Yes Bank is promising an interest rate of 3.70%. Yes Bank is promising an interest rate of 4.10% on FDs maturing in 46 days to 90 days and the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.75% on those maturing in 91 days to 180 days. Deposits maturing in 181 days to 271 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 272 days to 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75%. On deposits maturing in 1 Year to 36 months, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.00% and those maturing in 36 months to 120 months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75% at Yes Bank.