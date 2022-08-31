Yes Bank revises savings account schedule of charges effective 1st September

The schedule of charges for savings accounts has been revised by the private sector lender Yes Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new charges will take effect on September 1, 2022. Taxes, as determined by the bank from time to time, are not included in the charges shown in the schedules below. Following the adjustment, the bank updated its charges for a number of savings account-related transaction types.

Yes Bank Average Monthly Balance (AMB) and non-maintenance charges

On SA Pro Plus, YES Respect SA (for senior citizens), Yes Essence SA (for Women) the bank allows an AMB of ₹25,000, on Savings Account PRO the AMB required is ₹10,000, on SA Value / Kisan SA (for Farmers) the AMB required by the bank is Rs. 5,000 and on My First SA (for Minors) the AMB required is Rs. 2,500.

Yes Bank has said in an official release that “AMB requirement, as defined by YES BANK from time to time, at select locations, is Rs. 5000 for YES Grace, Rs. 2500 for YES Respect and Rs. 2500 for YES Value. For Kisan Savings A/c, Average Yearly Balance (AYB) of Rs. 1000 is required at all locations. For Savings value where AMB requirement is Rs. 2500, Maximum Charges for non-maintenance of balances is capped at Rs. 125 per month. For Kisan Savings A/c, Charges would be Rs. 100 per annum."

The bank would levy a maximum of ₹650 as an AMB Non-Maintenance Charge for SA Pro Plus, YES Respect SA (for senior citizens), and Yes Essence SA (for Women). The bank will charge a maximum Non-Maintenance Charge of Rs. 500 for Savings Account PRO, Rs. 250 for SA Value / Kisan SA (for Farmers) and Rs. 250 for My First SA (for Minors).

View Full Image Yes Bank Savings Account Schedule of Charges effective 1 st September 2022 (yesbank.in)

Yes Bank RTGS, NEFT, IMPS Charges

For RTGS payment through branch: ₹20 for a transaction amount of ₹2 Lacs to ₹5 Lacs and ₹40 for a transaction amount of more than ₹5 Lacs.

For NEFT payment through branch: ₹2 for a transaction amount of less than ₹10,000, ₹4 for a transaction amount of ₹10,000 to ₹1 Lac, ₹12 for a transaction amount of ₹1 Lac to ₹2 Lac and ₹20 for a transaction amount of more than ₹2 Lac.

IMPS Charges: ₹5 for a transaction amount of up to ₹1 lakh and ₹15 for a transaction amount of ₹1 Lac to 5 Lac.

Cash deposits and withdrawals charges at Branch & Bunch Note Acceptor [BNA]: For regular savings accounts, Yes Bank allows 4 transactions or a monthly free limit of Rs. 2 lacs, whichever is met first. Then Rs. 4 per Rs. 1,000 (minimum of Rs. 150). For Savings PRO (Limited KYC) accounts, 4 transactions or a monthly free limit of Rs. 2 lacs, whichever is met first. After that, Rs.3/Rs.1,000 (Min. of Rs.50) The maximum annual credit authorised is Rs. 2 lac, while the annual maximum balance allowed is Rs. 1 lac.

View Full Image Yes Bank Savings Account Schedule of Charges effective 1st September 2022 (yesbank.in)

Yes Bank Debit Card Charges

Yes Bank offers the first five transactions at no charge per month (financial and non-financial), after which financial transactions cost Rs. 21 and non-financial transactions cost Rs. 10 per transaction, for transactions at other bank ATMs in India.

Yes Bank charges Rs. 120 per transaction for cash withdrawals from ATMs outside of India and Rs. 20 per transaction for balance enquiries.

If an ATM transaction is declined because there are insufficient funds, Yes Bank will impose a fee of Rs. 25 per instance. For PIN regeneration through branch, Yes Bank will apply a charge of ₹50 per instance. For the retrieval of charge slips, Yes Bank would charge ₹250 per instance. For the replacement of lost/stolen debit cards, the bank will now apply a fee of ₹199 per instance.

View Full Image Yes Bank Savings Account Schedule of Charges effective 1st September 2022 (yesbank.in)

Yes Bank cheque and SMS alert charges

For cheque returns due to insufficient funds, Yes Bank will charge ₹350 per cheque for the 1st cheque and ₹750 from the next cheque onwards. For cheque returns due to other reasons, Yes Bank will currently impose ₹50 per instrument.

Yes Bank will now charge Rs. 300 for the first return per month and Rs. 500 for subsequent returns for ECS returns due to insufficient funds.

For SMS alerts facility, Yes Bank will now charge ₹25 paise per SMS, and maximum. Rs.15 per quarter.

View Full Image Yes Bank Savings Account Schedule of Charges effective 1st September 2022 (yesbank.in)