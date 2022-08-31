Yes Bank revises savings account schedule of charges effective 1st September

Yes Bank has said in an official release that “AMB requirement, as defined by YES BANK from time to time, at select locations, is Rs. 5000 for YES Grace, Rs. 2500 for YES Respect and Rs. 2500 for YES Value. For Kisan Savings A/c, Average Yearly Balance (AYB) of Rs. 1000 is required at all locations. For Savings value where AMB requirement is Rs. 2500, Maximum Charges for non-maintenance of balances is capped at Rs. 125 per month. For Kisan Savings A/c, Charges would be Rs. 100 per annum."

