Why Yes Bank is seeking a Rs12,000 crore investment in its ARC

On 18 October, Mint reported that US-based distressed assets investor Cerberus Capital was among contenders to partner Yes Bank for the ARC, along with London-based hedge fund Emso Asset Management Ltd, which has a tie-up with Eight Capital in India, and Oaktree Capital. “Global private equity fund J.C. Flowers has also emerged as a serious contender," said the second person cited above. “Investors are studying the conditions, but the bank is hopeful of getting several binding bids by the end of the deadline," said the second person.