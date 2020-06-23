Yes Bank sells 2.84% stake in Sical Logistics Ltd

Yes Bank Ltd sold 1.66 million equity shares having nominal value of Rs10 each constituting 2.84% of the paid-up share capital of Sical Logistics in various tranches, it said in a filing to exchange.

Sical is the logistics business of late VG Siddhartha's Coffee Day group.

Sical is the logistics business of late VG Siddhartha's Coffee Day group.

As on 31 March, Yes Bank had 5.22% holdings in Sical Logistics.

Shares of Sical Logistics rose 9.95% to close at ₹12.15 on BSE and Yes Bank fell 0.54% to close at ₹27.60, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 1.49% to close at 35430.43.

From the beginning of the year, Sical Logistics lost 30.37% and Yes Bank lost 41.21% against a fall of 14.12% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, Sical Logistics gained around three times and Yes Bank rose 9.31, while Sensex was up 24.03%.

On a consolidated basis, Sical Logistics reported net loss of ₹60.26 crore in Q3 December 2019 compared with net profit of ₹5.16 crore in Q3 December 2018. Net sales fell 54.7% to ₹187.58 crore in Q3 December 2019 over ₹414.15 crore in Q3 December 2018.

