Returning to profit in the year 2021-2022, after witnessing heavy losses for two consecutive years, private lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said that it has kicked off the process of forming an alternate board as it has come out of the reconstruction scheme.

The lender said its existing board of directors has recommended the constitution of a new board for approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM,) which will be held on July 15, 2022.

“The alternate board is being constituted and will operate under the applicable laws and regulations as against the current board which was constituted and is functioning under the ambit of the Reconstruction Scheme," said the private lender in a statement.

The government had notified the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme on March 13, 2020 after the lender faced governance crisis triggered by mismanagement at top level.

The reconstruction scheme helped the bank in achieving significant progress in record time and the turnaround with FY22 as the full year profit for the bank at ₹1,066 crore. The bank posted heavy losses in FY20 and FY21.

On the basis of the recommendation received from SBI -- the largest shareholder of the bank -- the board has now initiated the process of forming the alternate board, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

"As a first step, the board has recommended to the shareholders the appointment of directors as recommended by SBI on the alternate board. The shareholders' meeting (annual general meeting) is scheduled on Friday, July 15, 2022 to consider the relevant resolutions," it said.

Since the implementation of the reconstruction scheme, the bank undertook multiple transformational initiatives that helped in resurrecting and rebuilding its foundation. The bank now remains on course to achieve its growth and profitability objective, the private sector lender said.

Yes Bank said the alternate board will operate under the applicable laws and regulations as against the current board which was constituted and is functioning under the ambit of the reconstruction scheme.

The nine-member board to be formed would comprise current MD & CEO Prashant Kumar, Atul Malik, Rekha Murthy, Sharad Sharma, Nandita Gurjar, Sanjay Kumar Khemani, Sadashiv Srinivas Rao, T Keshav Kumar and Sandeep Tewari.

The existing board of the bank has four directors, including MD & CEO Prashant Kumar and chairman Sunil Mehta, besides Mahesh Krishnamuti and Atul Bheda.

Also, it has two SBI nominee directors (officers of SBI) and two RBI-appointed additional directors.

The term of two additional directors -- R Gandhi and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan -- appointed by RBI is valid up to March 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Sunil Mehta, Chairman, Mahesh Krishnamurti and Atul Bheda – board members appointed under the notification of the reconstruction scheme, will hand over the charge to the alternate board having overseen the significant turnaround of the bank in record time and having achieved the primary purpose for which they were mandated under the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, Yes Bank said.

"The bank's largest shareholder State Bank of India has proposed Prashant Kumar's candidature for the position of MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years, which will be subject to approval of the alternate board, Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders," it added.

The bank had to be bailed out in March 2020 after a prompt intervention by the government and RBI, wherein a number of peer banks stepped in to infuse capital in Yes Bank in lieu of stakeholding.

Prashant Kumar from SBI was appointed as the administrator under the watch of RBI and later positioned as the MD & CEO.

Yes Bank said it achieved key milestones since the implementation of the reconstruction scheme, including a full year profit in FY22; nearly doubling of deposit book from ₹1.05 lakh crore to ₹1.97 lakh crore (March 2022), increase in retail/MSME share in the balance sheet to 60 per cent from 44 per cent and reaching a CASA of over 30 per cent.

It also raised ₹15,000 crore equity capital in July 2020 through one of the largest public issues and improved the CET1 ratio to 11.6 per cent from 6.3 per cent.

Yes Bank said the focus has moved from consolidation of the balance sheet to growth. In FY22, the bank's loan book grew by nearly 9 per cent with gross disbursements of about ₹70,000 crore across all segments.

"Bank has undertaken multiple initiatives to review and make necessary changes to its governance frameworks and processes with a key focus on the credit underwriting policies and practices," it said.

It maintained leadership in digital payments with highest market share in UPI as one of every third digital transaction is processed by Yes Bank infrastructure.

"Yes Bank today accomplishes a significant milestone of coming out of the reconstruction scheme by initiating the process of formation of the alternate Board," Mehta, chairman of the board, said.

He complimented his colleagues on the board, the Reserve Bank of India, the government of India, State Bank of India and all other investors as well as bank's customers and the 24,000-plus highly dedicated employees of the bank for the historic turnaround of one of the largest private sector banks of this country.

"It has been a fascinating experience and truly a privilege to lead the board during this very difficult period and achieve very distinct milestones over the course of more than two years. My special gratitude to Mahesh Krishnamurti and Atul Bheda who will be demitting office along with me on formation of the alternate board," Mehta said.

Shares of YES Bank NSE 1.15 % rose 2% today after the lender initiated the process of formation of the alternate board.