Yes Bank set to exit reconstruction plan, initiates process to form new board5 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 05:44 PM IST
- Shares of YES Bank NSE 1.15 % rose 2% today after the lender initiated the process of formation of the alternate board
Returning to profit in the year 2021-2022, after witnessing heavy losses for two consecutive years, private lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said that it has kicked off the process of forming an alternate board as it has come out of the reconstruction scheme.