MUMBAI : Since last September, Yes Bank Ltd had sold more than ₹15,000 crore of loans to public sector banks to meet mounting demand for withdrawal of deposits, said two people aware of the development, requesting anonymity. The private sector lender was placed under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 5 March.

According to the people cited above, deposits worth over ₹20,000 crore were withdrawn from the bank during the six-month period. The official deposit figure is not yet available since the lender is slated to declare its December quarter results on 14 March.

“Public sector banks purchased these loans through the interbank participation certificate route from Yes Bank to provide immediate liquidity," said the first person, adding that the bank was aggressively pitching these certificates to other lenders as it needed urgent cash to repay depositors.

These were retail loans originated by Yes Bank and were classified as standard on its books, he added.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Working Group on the Money Market in 1987 headed by former ICICI Bank chairman N. Vaghul had recommended the introduction of interbank participations, to provide an additional instrument to even out short-term liquidity mismatches within the banking system. These certificates allow transfer of loans for short term between commercial banks and are typically valid for 90-180 days.

Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint





The first person said since the December quarter or even earlier, customers were not sure of the safety of their deposits and, therefore, several large depositors withdrew their money. He said the negative perception was aggravated by the collapse of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd last year.

As on 30 September, Yes Bank’s total deposits stood at ₹2.09 trillion, of which ₹64,496 crore were in current and savings accounts, and the rest in term deposits. Its corporate term deposits were at ₹82,700 crore in the second quarter of FY20, while retail term deposits were 29.5% of the total deposits. The lender has, over the years, been able to attract a lot of depositors by offering higher interest rates compared to the market average.

The second person said that state-owned banks will have to wait and watch with regard to the certificates issued by Yes Bank as repayment will happen only after State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) revival plan fructifies.

“One possible reason for the RBI to move swiftly with the moratorium and come up with a resolution plan was because of concerns over how the pull-out of deposits would affect financial stability," added the second person.

He explained that although several private sector banks originate retail loans and then sell them down, the amount of loans sold by Yes Bank is significant, signalling a possible redemption pressure. “Yes Bank executives met us as early as two weeks ago to talk about selling these loans," he added.

As on 30 September, Yes Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.3%, with the tier-1 ratio at 11.5%. The bank’s total risk-weighted assets were at ₹3.1 trillion in the same period. The lender, which had last raised $273 million in August 2019, had failed to raise more capital since then.

On 6 March, RBI announced a draft rescue plan for Yes Bank, after SBI expressed its willingness to invest in the troubled lender. The plan was released a day after RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to ₹50,000 per account till 3 April.

The moratorium could end as early as 14 March, but SBI will have to put in capital for these curbs to be lifted, said Prashant Kumar, the RBI-appointed administrator, over phone on Monday.

Rating agency Crisil Ltd said the moratorium has material implications for companies that have been availing of various facilities and services from Yes Bank. “These challenges, however, are likely to be temporary and more from a liquidity and cash flow perspective than a sudden worsening of the business model or debt protection metrics of the affected companies," it added.

Emailed queries to Yes Bank and RBI remained unanswered till press time.