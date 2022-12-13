Yes Bank to allot shares, warrants to Carlyle Group and Advent International

In a stock exchange filing, Yes Bank said, "Allotment of a total of 369,61,55,702 (Three Hundred Sixty Nine Crore Sixty One Lakh Fifty Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Two) equity shares of face value Rs. 2 /- (Rupees Two only) each and 255,97,61,818 (Two Hundred Fifty Five Crore Ninety Seven Lakh Sixty One Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighteen) share warrants convertible into equity shares of face value Rs. 2 /- (Rupees Two only) each on a preferential basis to CA Basque Investments (“Investor I") and Verventa Holdings Limited (“Investor II")."