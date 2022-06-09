Yes Bank to exit rescue plan, seeks nod for a new board

Yes Bank to exit rescue plan, seeks nod for a new board2 min read . 12:48 AM IST
- The proposal for an alternative board to be taken up at the annual general meeting on 15 July
MUMBAI :Two years after the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put in place a special plan to rescue Yes Bank Ltd, the private sector lender is now set to exit the reconstruction scheme.
Following the significant progress in turning around the bank, the board of directors, appointed under the scheme, on Wednesday recommended setting up of an alternative board and sought shareholders’ approval. The proposal will be taken up at the bank’s annual general meeting on 15 July.
“On the back of Yes Bank’s turnaround and having achieved significant progress after the implementation of the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme in March 2020, the board of directors has recommended its shareholders, the formation of an alternative board in line with the directions of the scheme," it said in a statement.
The new board is being constituted so that the bank can henceforth operate under the applicable banking sector regulations. For the past two years, a State Bank of India-led consortium was running its daily operations, in line with the guidelines of the scheme.
“Yes Bank today accomplishes a significant milestone of coming out of the reconstruction scheme by initiating the process of formation of an alternative board. As demonstrated over the last several quarters, the bank is now ready to grow profitably and sustainably. On behalf of the board, I assure all our stakeholders that the bank has built a strong ethos of integrity, trust and transparency, which shall remain uncompromised. The bank is now fully ready to achieve its long-term growth trajectory under the direction of the alternative board being formed," said Sunil Mehta, chairman, Yes Bank.
The new board, which needs shareholders’ approval, includes Atul Malik, Rekha Murthy, Sharad Sharma, Nandita Gurjar, Sanjay Kumar Khemani, Sadashiv Srinivas Rao, Sandeep Tewari T. Keshav Kumar and Prashant Kumar.
Yes Bank’s largest shareholder, SBI, has proposed the incumbent, Prashant Kumar, as managing director and chief executive for another three years, subject to the approval of the alternative board, RBI and shareholders.
Yes Bank said it has undertaken many transformational initiatives in the last two years that helped it build a strong foundation and is now ready to achieve growth and profitability objectives.
“FY22 was the first full-year profit for the bank at ₹1,066 crore after two successive years of heavy losses. Near doubling of the deposit book from ~ ₹1.05 trillion (Mar-20) to ~ ₹1.97 trillion (Mar-22). The CASA (current account-saving account) ratio is back in excess of 30%. Focus has moved from consolidation of the balance sheet to growth. In FY22, loan book grew by ~9% with gross disbursements of ~ ₹70,000 crore across all segments," the bank said in the statement.
Last week, Mint reported that Yes Bank has partnered with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. to offload ₹49,000 crore of bad loans as it seeks to clean up its books and raise capital to fund credit growth.
Yes Bank shares closed at ₹13.18 apiece on Wednesday, up 0.76% on BSE.