Yes Bank to exit rescue plan, seeks nod for a new board

“Yes Bank today accomplishes a significant milestone of coming out of the reconstruction scheme by initiating the process of formation of an alternative board. As demonstrated over the last several quarters, the bank is now ready to grow profitably and sustainably. On behalf of the board, I assure all our stakeholders that the bank has built a strong ethos of integrity, trust and transparency, which shall remain uncompromised. The bank is now fully ready to achieve its long-term growth trajectory under the direction of the alternative board being formed," said Sunil Mehta, chairman, Yes Bank.