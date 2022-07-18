Yes Bank to raise $1 billion this year: CEO

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's Yes Bank is seeking to raise about $1 billion this financial year, its chief executive officer said on Monday, as the private lender exits a reconstruction scheme after two years.

Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar's comments come days after the lender said it had selected an asset reconstruction company belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees ($6.01 billion).

Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar's comments come days after the lender said it had selected an asset reconstruction company belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees ($6.01 billion).

