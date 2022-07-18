Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yes Bank to raise $1 billion this year: CEO

Yes Bank is seeking to raise about $1 billion this financial year.
1 min read . 04:24 PM ISTReuters

  • Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar's comments come days after the lender said it had selected an asset reconstruction company belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees ($6.01 billion)

India's Yes Bank is seeking to raise about $1 billion this financial year, its chief executive officer said on Monday, as the private lender exits a reconstruction scheme after two years.

Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar's comments come days after the lender said it had selected an asset reconstruction company belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees ($6.01 billion).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

