Private sector lender YES Bank considered and approved proposals for private equity investment at its board meeting held on Friday. The lender will sell 10% of its stake to the Carlyle Group and Advent International for ₹8,898 crore.

Funds affiliated with Carlyle and Advent, CA Basque and Verventa Holdings, respectively, will potentially acquire up to 10% stake in the bank.

The bank will cumulatively issue 369 crore equity share at a price of ₹13.78 per share to both investors.

Yes Bank will issue up to 184 crore equity shares to Carlyle at ₹13.78 per share.

The private bank will also cumulatively issue 256 crore share warrants at a price of ₹14.82 per warrant to both investors.

The private lender will increase its authorised share capital to ₹8,200 crore from ₹6,200 crore currently.

"Increase the authorized share capital of the Bank from ₹6,200 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 3,000 crore equity shares of ₹2/- each aggregating to ₹6,000 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of ₹100/- each aggregating to ₹200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only) to ₹8,200 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 4,000 crore equity shares of ₹2/- each aggregating to ₹8,000 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of ₹100/- each aggregating to ₹200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only)," it said in a BSE filing.