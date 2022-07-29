Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  Yes Bank to sell 10% stake to Carlyle, Advent for 8,898 crore

Yes Bank to sell 10% stake to Carlyle, Advent for 8,898 crore

Yes Bank considers and approves proposals for PE investment in its board meeting today.
1 min read . 07:22 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • Yes Bank will raise 8,898.47 crore worth equity from the two investors – Carlyle Group and Advent International

Private sector lender YES Bank considered and approved proposals for private equity investment at its board meeting held on Friday. The lender will sell 10% of its stake to the Carlyle Group and Advent International for 8,898 crore.

Funds affiliated with Carlyle and Advent, CA Basque and Verventa Holdings, respectively, will potentially acquire up to 10% stake in the bank.

The bank will cumulatively issue 369 crore equity share at a price of 13.78 per share to both investors. 

Yes Bank will issue up to 184 crore equity shares to Carlyle at 13.78 per share.

The private bank will also cumulatively issue 256 crore share warrants at a price of 14.82 per warrant to both investors.

The private lender will increase its authorised share capital to 8,200 crore from 6,200 crore currently.

"Increase the authorized share capital of the Bank from 6,200 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 3,000 crore equity shares of 2/- each aggregating to 6,000 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of 100/- each aggregating to 200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only) to 8,200 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 4,000 crore equity shares of 2/- each aggregating to 8,000 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of 100/- each aggregating to 200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only)," it said in a BSE filing.

