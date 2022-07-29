Yes Bank to sell 10% stake to Carlyle, Advent for 8,898 crore

"Increase the authorized share capital of the Bank from ₹6,200 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 3,000 crore equity shares of ₹2/- each aggregating to ₹6,000 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of ₹100/- each aggregating to ₹200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only) to ₹8,200 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 4,000 crore equity shares of ₹2/- each aggregating to ₹8,000 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of ₹100/- each aggregating to ₹200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only)," it said in a BSE filing.