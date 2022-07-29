Yes Bank to sell 10% stake to Carlyle, Advent for 8,898 crore

Yes Bank to sell 10% stake to Carlyle, Advent for ₹8,898 crore1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- Yes Bank will raise ₹8,898.47 crore worth equity from the two investors – Carlyle Group and Advent International
Private sector lender YES Bank considered and approved proposals for private equity investment at its board meeting held on Friday. The lender will sell 10% of its stake to the Carlyle Group and Advent International for ₹8,898 crore.
Private sector lender YES Bank considered and approved proposals for private equity investment at its board meeting held on Friday. The lender will sell 10% of its stake to the Carlyle Group and Advent International for ₹8,898 crore.
Funds affiliated with Carlyle and Advent, CA Basque and Verventa Holdings, respectively, will potentially acquire up to 10% stake in the bank.
Funds affiliated with Carlyle and Advent, CA Basque and Verventa Holdings, respectively, will potentially acquire up to 10% stake in the bank.
The bank will cumulatively issue 369 crore equity share at a price of ₹13.78 per share to both investors.
The bank will cumulatively issue 369 crore equity share at a price of ₹13.78 per share to both investors.
Yes Bank will issue up to 184 crore equity shares to Carlyle at ₹13.78 per share.
Yes Bank will issue up to 184 crore equity shares to Carlyle at ₹13.78 per share.
The private bank will also cumulatively issue 256 crore share warrants at a price of ₹14.82 per warrant to both investors.
The private bank will also cumulatively issue 256 crore share warrants at a price of ₹14.82 per warrant to both investors.
The private lender will increase its authorised share capital to ₹8,200 crore from ₹6,200 crore currently.
The private lender will increase its authorised share capital to ₹8,200 crore from ₹6,200 crore currently.
"Increase the authorized share capital of the Bank from ₹6,200 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 3,000 crore equity shares of ₹2/- each aggregating to ₹6,000 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of ₹100/- each aggregating to ₹200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only) to ₹8,200 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 4,000 crore equity shares of ₹2/- each aggregating to ₹8,000 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of ₹100/- each aggregating to ₹200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only)," it said in a BSE filing.
"Increase the authorized share capital of the Bank from ₹6,200 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 3,000 crore equity shares of ₹2/- each aggregating to ₹6,000 crore (Rupees Six Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of ₹100/- each aggregating to ₹200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only) to ₹8,200 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 4,000 crore equity shares of ₹2/- each aggregating to ₹8,000 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Crore only) and 2 crore preference shares of ₹100/- each aggregating to ₹200 crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only)," it said in a BSE filing.