Yes Bank to skip payment of interest on bonds

That apart, the bank is also looking to raise up to ₹10,000 crore to bolster its capital base. It already has an approval from its board of directors to raise up to ₹15,000 crore in equity capital. Prashant Kumar, chief executive, Yes Bank, had said in May that it is looking to raise ₹10,000-12,000 crore as soon as possible through either a follow-on public offer (FPO) or right issue or qualified institutional placement (QIP).