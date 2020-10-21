YES BANK on Wednesday unveiled its festive season campaign 'Khushiyon Ki Karein Zimmedari Se Tayyari'. Discounts on processing fee on loans, no-cost EMIs, gift vouchers, cashbacks — the lender is providing a host of offers. Customers can avail hassle-free loans at competitive interest rates – personal and business loans, two-wheeler and auto loans up to 100% of on-road prices, the bank said.

“We are pleased to offer our customers attractive loan offers to spread happiness this festive season and have tied up with leading and popular brands across various categories to bring forth rewarding offers," Rajan Pental, global head – Retail Banking, YES BANK said.

"We are pleased to offer our customers attractive loan offers to spread happiness this festive season and have tied up with leading and popular brands across various categories to bring forth rewarding offers," Rajan Pental, global head – Retail Banking, YES BANK said.

Additionally, YES BANK credit card users can get more than hundred deals this festive season. The users can get various discounts, cashbacks and rewards on a bunch of products ranging from home appliances to electronics to apparel, the lender said.

"This year we have tied up with several renowned brands and curated a host of offers, both in store and online, for our cardholders to enjoy great benefits across a host of categories," Rajanish Prabhu, head – credit cards, YES BANK said.

Customers can also get discounts on flight ticket bookings, bus bookings and hotels on leading travel portals.

Key offers by YES BANK:

1) Special interest rates and processing fees offered on personal loan, business loan, auto and home loan

2) Car loan of up to 100% on on-road price. Pre-owned car loan of up to 100% on car valuation.

3) Home loan with up to 35 years of tenure

4) Affordable housing loan scheme for families with income starting INR 9000 per month

5) Over 100+ deals on YES BANK credit cards with rewards