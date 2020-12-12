Subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >YES BANK unveils premium credit card for affluent, HNIs. Features, benefits
Yes Bank

YES BANK unveils premium credit card for affluent, HNIs. Features, benefits

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The credit card is available on the Mastercard World Elite platform

YES BANK has recently launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for India’s affluent and ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs). The product will offer global privileges and experiences across travel, lifestyle, hospitality, dining, entertainment and wellness, the lender said.

The credit card is available on the Mastercard World Elite platform. It is focused on ultra HNI consumers, offering exclusive concierge service, features and benefits that uniquely appeal to affluent cardholders. This by-invitation-only credit card provides unique customer value proposition along with a host of experiences.

