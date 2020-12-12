YES BANK unveils premium credit card for affluent, HNIs. Features, benefits

YES BANK unveils premium credit card for affluent, HNIs. Features, benefits1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
- The credit card is available on the Mastercard World Elite platform
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
YES BANK has recently launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for India’s affluent and ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs). The product will offer global privileges and experiences across travel, lifestyle, hospitality, dining, entertainment and wellness, the lender said.
YES BANK has recently launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for India’s affluent and ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs). The product will offer global privileges and experiences across travel, lifestyle, hospitality, dining, entertainment and wellness, the lender said.
The credit card is available on the Mastercard World Elite platform. It is focused on ultra HNI consumers, offering exclusive concierge service, features and benefits that uniquely appeal to affluent cardholders. This by-invitation-only credit card provides unique customer value proposition along with a host of experiences.
The credit card is available on the Mastercard World Elite platform. It is focused on ultra HNI consumers, offering exclusive concierge service, features and benefits that uniquely appeal to affluent cardholders. This by-invitation-only credit card provides unique customer value proposition along with a host of experiences.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.