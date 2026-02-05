Why Vinay Tonse's final stint at SBI matters most as Yes Bank's new CEO
Summary
Tonse headed the retail banking division at SBI and analysts say the segment is crucial in Yes Bank's next phase of turnaround.
Mumbai: When Vinay M. Tonse takes over the reins of Yes Bank Ltd, the private lender would be significantly different in character and strength from where it was about six years ago.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story