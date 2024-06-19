Industry
Yes Bank’s turnaround: Why Prashant Kumar still has miles to go
Gopika Gopakumar 11 min read 19 Jun 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Summary
- Today, Yes Bank is on a stable footing and the investors who stepped in to rescue the bank—SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank—are looking for an exit. They are also getting restive. We tell you why.
Mumbai: Last summer, Yes Bank’s board, senior management and 50 or so employees assembled at the five-star Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. Also in attendance were key institutional customers and individual account holders. The gala event saw Yes Bank’s new logo being unveiled—the well-known red tick was subtly replaced by a soaring red bird, with the tagline Life Ko Banao Rich. It wasn’t a phoenix, but observers could be forgiven for thinking so, given how the lender had risen from the ashes of its earlier mismanagement.
