Yes Bank’s turnaround: Why Prashant Kumar still has miles to go

In December 2022, the bank transferred its ₹48,000 crore bad-loan pool to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company after a competitive bidding process. This was the largest ever sale of NPAs in the banking system. The bank also picked up a 9.99% stake in the ARC, with the option of increasing its stake to 20% subject to RBI approval. The deal helped Yes Bank bring down its gross NPA level to 1.7% of total assets and rid itself of exposure to high-risk borrowers such as ADAG, Cox & Kings, DHFL and Indiabulls Housing. However, the bank is yet to reach the 0% gross NPA that Kumar was targeting.