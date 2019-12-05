Mumbai: As India’s shadow banks continue to feel the sting from a cash crunch, a handful of the safest ones are actually finding a bit of respite as their overseas borrowing costs decline.

The industry has been reeling from a crisis triggered by the shock collapse of financier IL&FS Group last year, which has been followed by more failures.

But yield-starved international investors are increasingly lending to the strongest financiers, betting government steps to shore up the industry will staunch broader contagion. The government needs a healthier shadow banking sector as it tries to boost the slowest economic growth in six years.

Average coupons on foreign-currency bonds of shadow banks fell to 4.66% in 2019, from a record high of 5.32% in 2018.

Accessing the offshore debt markets will help the lenders as they try to meet rupee and overseas bond redemptions that are set to jump to an all-time high of $60 billion next year.

A record $4.5 billion equivalent of offshore bonds was sold by six non-bank financial companies year-to-date, compared with $1.8 billion overall in 2018. Another lender, Manappuram Finance Ltd., started a roadshow last week for three-year dollar notes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.