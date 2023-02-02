Youngsters are boosting India's loan growth, says report
Youngsters are the major drivers of loan growth in the country. The credit growth comprised mainly of riskier segments like credit cards, personal loans, etc
Youngsters have become the driving force behind India's credit growth which is witnessing the expansion of riskier segments like credit cards, consumer durable loans and personal loans, said TransUnion Cibil's data.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×