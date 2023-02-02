Youngsters are boosting India's loan growth, says report

According to the report, the 90-day overdue rate in credit cards was 2.23 per cent, consumer 1.91 per cent for consumer durable loans and 1.02 per cent for personal loans. The least stress loan category is auto loan segment with 0.95 per cent rate. The overdue rate was highest at 2.78 per cent for loans against property. Such loans are generally tajen by small business persons.

