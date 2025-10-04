'Your Money, Your Right': Nirmala Sitharaman launches nationwide campaign on unclaimed financial assets — What is it?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched a three-month long nationwide campaign aimed at helping citizens to recover unclaimed assets in the financial sector.

The initiative, titled "आपकी पूँजी, आपका अधिकार” (Your Money, Your Right), officially kicked off on October 4, 2025, with the inauguration event held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

A special financial inclusion exhibition was also organised in the event, featuring stalls from banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, and pension institutions.

What is this campaign all about? The core purpose of this campaign is to tackle the issue of unclaimed financial assets, such as insurance policy claims, bank deposits, dividends, shares, and mutual fund proceeds that often remain unclaimed due to lack of awareness or outdated account details.

During the three months period — from October to December 2025 — the campaign will focus on providing citizens with on-the-spot guidance on0 how to search for their unclaimed assets.

It also also assist individuals with updating records and complete claim procedures. Showcasing digital tools and offering step-by-step demonstrations to simplify the process is also a part of the campaign.

The initiative seeks to encourage people to participate actively, spread awareness, and strengthen financial inclusion in every household, an official statement said.

A collaborative effort The campaign is a collective effort and collaboration involving several key regulatory and governmental bodies.

It includes the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), which is under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

This collaboration is intended to streamline the process across different parts of the financial sector, ensuring that citizens are given clear information on how to trace and claim their rightful money, supported by standard operating procedures (SOPs) and frequently asked questions (FAQs) developed by the respective fund regulators to make the process simple and transparent.